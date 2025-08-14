EKEDC Denies Involvement In Badagry Prepaid Meter Initiative

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company has distanced itself from an online publication (Not by Channels Television) making the rounds, claiming it is involved in a prepaid meter distribution scheme in Badagry.

In a statement dated August 14, 2025, signed by EKEDC’s management on its official X handle on Thursday, the DisCo said that the alleged promoters of the scheme were unknown to the company.

“Our attention has been drawn to the trending online publication titled ‘Hunpe Receives Briefing as 70,000 Prepaid Meter Distribution Kicks Off in Badagry’. The said publication, dated Monday, August 11, 2025, purportedly positions the meter distribution as a public-private partnership initiative between the Government and DamLaw Energy Concept,” the company said.

“For the avoidance of doubt and the information of the public, EKEDC and its Agbara District categorically dissociate themselves from the said publication and the prepaid meter distribution.”

“The purported promoters of the scheme, Messrs. Anthony Adekunle Ogungbemi and Engr. Daniel Adedokun are not in any way affiliated with EKEDC. They are neither our contractors, nor certified Meter Asset Providers (MAPs), and not staff members of the organisation”, the disclaimer partly read.

EKEDC also explained how genuine meter distribution exercises are conducted.

“All official meter rollout schemes are sponsored by the Federal Government in partnership with relevant stakeholders, spearheaded by the Distribution Companies (DisCos), Eko Electricity Distribution Company inclusive and are always preceded by clear and comprehensive communication and public sensitisation highlighting the process and rules of engagement”, the statement continued.

It advised customers to be cautious and to rely only on official communication channels for updates.

“We urge the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any metering initiative before engagement. EKEDC will not be held liable for any loss resulting from unauthorised metering and other electricity transactions.”

“For official updates and information on EKEDC’s metering programmes, kindly visit our corporate website https://ekedp.com and our verified social media handles, or send an email to our customer care team at [email protected].”