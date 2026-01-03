Three Dead, Scores Still In Captivity After Bandits’ Attack — Kogi Community

The Ayetoro-Kiri community in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State is once again reeling from tragedy, after an attack on the area, leading to the death of three persons and the abduction of about 30 others.

According to a press release by the community spokesperson, David Ampitan, scores of residents were initially abducted during the December incident.

Following what Ampitan described as a “painful ransom payment” funded through communal contributions, only seven victims were released.

Tragically, three of these individuals were reportedly “dead on arrival,” while the remaining four are now fighting for their lives in medical facilities.

The community attributed the escalating crisis to “persistent bandit attacks, official negligence, and worsening insecurity in Bunu land.”

READ ALSO: Troops Rescue Five Kidnap Victims In Kogi

They expressed profound despair over what they deem a “complete failure of security governance” in the area.

Ampitan conveyed the community’s profound exhaustion, stating, “Our people are tired of burying loved ones, tired of selling properties and contributing scarce resources to pay ransom, and tired of living under perpetual fear while those in authority remain indifferent.”

The Ayetoro-Kiri community is now appealing to the Federal Government, security agencies, and all relevant authorities to come to their aid.

They demand immediate intervention to rescue those still held captive, restore security to the entire Bunu district, and hold accountable any officials who have “enabled or ignored this humanitarian tragedy.”

“The lives of the Bunu people matter. Enough is sincerely ENOUGH,” the community said.

But police authorities are yet to comment on this recent attack as of the time of this report.

Meanwhile, the Kogi Government has reaffirmed its commitment to a sustained crackdown on criminal elements across the state.

The Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, gave the assurance in a statement on Saturday, saying that decisive efforts are ongoing to restore peace and rescue abducted victims.

Fanwo disclosed that security agencies are actively tracking the whereabouts of criminals, with major operations already underway to free victims from captivity.

“We understand the trauma faced by families of kidnapped victims. We are also very concerned about their well-being,” the commissioner said, “The Governor has invested heavily in ensuring the state possesses the capacity to crush criminal elements.”

“We will make sure every Kogite in their hands is rescued. We also sympathise with families that have lost loved ones. We are making progress, and the security situation has improved significantly,” he said.