Troops Rescue Five Kidnap Victims In Kogi 

Troops of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have rescued five kidnap victims in two swift and coordinated operations around the Isanlu–Egbe General Area of Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The victims were rescued on Saturday.

The operations followed two separate kidnap incidents carried out by armed bandits. In the first, four civilians were abducted, and in the second, another civilian was kidnapped at a nearby location.

Upon receiving the distress reports, troops immediately mobilised to both scenes, professionally engaging the kidnappers with superior firepower.

The aggressive response forced the bandits to flee in disarray, abandoning all five victims who were rescued unharmed.

The Brigade reiterated its commitment under the leadership of Brigadier General Kasim Umar Sidi to ensuring the security of lives and property across Kogi State.

It said troops remain vigilant and will continue to dominate the area with robust patrols to deny criminal elements any freedom of action.