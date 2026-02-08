Kogi Govt Temporarily Closes Markets, Motor Parks For Security Operations

The Kogi State Government has ordered the temporary closure of selected markets and motor parks across parts of Kogi West Senatorial District to support intensified security operations aimed at flushing out terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

The directive was announced in a statement signed on Sunday by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

He said the measure is in support of ongoing clearance operations being carried out in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser and heads of security agencies in the state.

According to the government, the closures are designed to cut off logistics, restrict the movement of consumables and deny criminal elements and their informants access to food supplies and other forms of support during the operations.

The temporary shutdown affects selected communities across seven local government areas.

In Lokoja Local Government Area, the affected locations include Oshokoshoko Market and Motor Park, as well as Jakura, Ogbagbon, Agbaja, Atsawa, Obajana, Apata, Abugi, Amomi, Ebee and Budon.

In Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, markets and motor parks in Ike Bunu, Aba Marian (Isado), Ofere, Abaa Dola (Ihale Bunu), Aiyede, Oke Offin, Aiyegunle Bunu, Okebukun, Odo Ape Bunu, Agbadu Bunu and Agbede Apa Bunu are covered by the directive.

Communities affected in Yagba West Local Government Area include Okoloke, Isanlu Esa, Okunran, Ogbe, Ejiba, Odo Eri, Igbaruku, Iyamerin, Ogga, Omi, Odo Ara and Oke Ere.

In Yagba East Local Government Area, the closure applies to Irunda Ile, Iyeh Ilotin, Gada, Odogbe and Ilafin.

In Kogi Local Government Area, the affected markets include the Rice Market at Adingere, Koton Karfe, Okpareke and Girinya, as well as the Okro Market at Opanda and the Perishable Market at Edeha.

Markets and motor parks in Otafun Amuro, Oroke Amuro, Takete Ide Amuro, Okeagi, Illai, Ilemo and Ijagbe are affected in Mopamuro Local Government Area.

In Ijumu Local Government Area, the shutdown covers Ayegunle Gbedde, Iyah Gbedde, Ayetoro Gbedde, Ayeh Gbedde, Iluhagba, Odokoro and Okoro markets.

The state government stressed that the measure is strictly temporary and will be lifted immediately after the successful conclusion of the security operations.

On February 3, the state government also announced the temporary closure of schools across the state, citing preventive measures based on credible intelligence to safeguard pupils, students, and teachers.