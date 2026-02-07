Bandits Abduct Catholic Priest, Kill Three Security Operatives In Fresh Kaduna Attack

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped a Catholic priest and several other individuals, and killed three security operatives during rescue efforts in Ningi village, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Kafanchan confirmed the abduction of Reverend Father Nathaniel Asuwaye, the parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Karku community.

Although the police authorities have yet to officially confirm the incident, locals reported that the attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday, at about 3:20 a.m., when armed men stormed the priest’s residence.

Church authorities stated that the priest was taken along with several other individuals during the raid.

Meanwhile, three security operatives, who were among the troops deployed to rescue the victims, were ambushed and killed by the bandits.

In a statement, the Diocesan Chancellor, Very Reverend Father Jacob Shanet, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, describing it as a tragic moment for both the church and the local community. He also confirmed the deaths of the three security operatives.

Security agencies have launched a manhunt for the attackers. Sources at the Kaduna State Police Command said security operatives are combing the Kauru area in an effort to rescue the abducted victims and apprehend those responsible.