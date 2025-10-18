Police Confirm Death Of Two Officers In Kaduna Police Station Attack

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two officers during an attack on the Zonkwa Divisional Police Headquarters in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

The gunmen reportedly invaded the police division at about 9 p.m. on Friday by breaching unfenced perimeters and opened fire on officers on duty in an attempt to free some gang members said to have been arrested and detained at the station.

According to the spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Mansir Hassan, two police officers on duty, DSP Monday Madaki and Inspector Bin Magaji, sustained gunshot wounds and were rushed to the hospital, where doctors later confirmed their deaths.

He added that the gunmen fled immediately after the attack, before a detachment of additional policemen and military personnel mobilized by the DPO of Zonkwa Division arrived on the scene.

The police spokesman also explained that no firearms or inmates were taken by the attackers during the assault, and efforts have been intensified to apprehend the fleeing gunmen.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Kaduna South, Sunday Marshall Katung, condemned the Zonkwa Divisional Police attack, describing it as senseless and deplorable.

In a statement personally signed by him, the senator noted that such a criminal assault on the nation’s security agencies is wicked, barbaric, and reprehensible, and stands utterly condemned.

While expressing deep sorrow over the incident, Senator Katung urged security agencies to deploy every available resource to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure they are brought to justice without delay.