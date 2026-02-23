Police Neutralise Bandits, Arrest Gunrunners In Kaduna Crackdown

The Kaduna State Police Command says it neutralised several suspected bandits during intelligence-led clearance operations across Kajuru, Tafa, Igabi and Kauru Local Government Areas of the state in February 2026.

Addressing journalists in Kaduna, the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Muhammad, said the operations targeted identified bandits’ camps and criminal hideouts.

Several camps were dislodged during gun battles, with some suspected bandits neutralised, while others reportedly escaped with injuries. Police also apprehended suspected informants and drug suppliers linked to criminal networks.

READ ALSO: 10 Killed In Fresh Attacks On Two Plateau Communities

Muhammad disclosed that suspected notorious bandits and five alleged gunrunners were arrested during the operations. Items recovered include three AK-47 rifles, 21 fabricated firearms, one submachine gun, two pistols, four locally made pistols and a large quantity of hard drugs.

Earlier, on February 17, police operatives acting on credible intelligence intercepted three suspects — Peter Pama, Saleh Monday and Sunday Makama — at Kasuwan Magani over an alleged illegal arms transaction. The suspects were reportedly found in possession of a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle and a pump-action gun.

In a separate operation on February 20 at about 9:00 p.m., detectives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested Adamu Aminu of Jaji Town in Igabi Local Government Area.

The suspect was allegedly found with six fabricated AK-47 rifles, three fabricated revolver rifles, two fabricated pistols, seven AK-47 magazines and a pair of black Wellco boots. Another suspect, Abubakar Hassan of Unguwar Rogo in Jos North, was also arrested in connection with the case.

Police said preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects were involved in illegal arms fabrication and supply, allegedly fueling criminal activities within and outside Kaduna State. The Command added that investigations are ongoing to dismantle the syndicate and trace the distribution network of the recovered weapons.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to proactive and intelligence-driven policing, vowing to dismantle all criminal networks operating in the state.