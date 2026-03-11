Three Feared Killed, Several Others Injured As Bandits Attack Katsina Community

An attack by bandits has reportedly resulted in the death of at least three people, leaving several others injured at Jikamshi Town in the Musawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

READ ALSO: Three Soldiers Dead As Troops Neutralise 45 Terrorists In Katsina

Musawa remains one of the bandit-dominated local government areas, where the activities of bandits are always on the increase, despite the recent peace deal they entered into with the bandits.

Those wounded were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The attack, which was said to have begun at about 6:10 pm on Tuesday, lasted beyond an hour when some of the residents were on the verge of breaking their 21st Ramadan fast.

It was learnt that the armed bandits shot indiscriminately, a situation that left many residents in confusion as they scampered to safety.

An eyewitness said the attackers, however, broke into various shops and looted commodities worth millions of naira.

As of the time of filing this report, government officials and police authorities had yet to comment on the attack, as text messages sent to the Police Spokesman, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, had not been responded to.

Unending Banditry

Banditry has remained one of the most persistent security challenges in Katsina State, in Nigeria’s North-West region.

Armed bandit groups frequently attack rural communities, engaging in killings, kidnappings, cattle rustling, and destruction of property.

The violence is often concentrated in local government areas where vast forests and difficult terrain provide hideouts for criminal groups.

Over the years, attacks on communities have resulted in numerous casualties and the displacement of residents.

In May 2025, bandits killed at least 19 people in the Gobirawa community in Dutsinma Local Government Area after invading the village at night and shooting sporadically.

Similarly, an attack on the Doma community in Faskari Local Government Area in February 2026 left several persons dead while houses, shops, and vehicles were destroyed, further highlighting the destructive pattern of reprisals and raids by armed groups in the state.

In response, security forces have intensified counter-banditry operations.

Troops of the Nigerian Army recently engaged bandits in a fierce encounter in Danmusa Local Government Area, killing about 45, including key lieutenants of a notorious bandit leader.

Earlier operations also led to the killing of several bandits and the recovery of motorcycles used in their operations in Kankara.