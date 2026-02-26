Gunmen Storm Kwara Community, Abduct Four Family Members

Suspected bandits have reportedly abducted four members of the same family in Babanla community, Ifelodun Local Government in Kwara State.

The abductees were said to have gone to the farm as early as 5 a.m. on Wednesday when the incident occurred.

The chairman of the Ifelodun Local Government, Femi Yusuf, confirmed this to our correspondent in a telephone chat.

“How and why should any sane person go to a farm at 5 a.m.? We all know the situation on the ground; no one needs to be told to know when it is safe to go about.”

A source hinted that the armed men invaded the farmland at the outskirts of Babanla unannounced, firing indiscriminately into the air before whisking the family members away.

The source added that the assailants initially seized five persons, only to later release an elderly man.

“They then took away four other members of the family to an unknown destination,” he said.

“It is true that they abducted four family members. They were kidnapped on their farmland this morning,” a female resident in the community who did not want to be named said.

“They came suddenly and surrounded them. The elderly man was later freed, but four others were taken away by the bandits,” she added.

The identities of the abducted victims had yet to be officially confirmed as of the time of filing this report.

Also, the state police command had yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, residents are calling on the government and security agencies to intensify patrols and deploy more personnel to vulnerable rural communities to prevent further attacks and secure the release of the abducted victims.

Babanla and other communities in the local government have been having recurring security challenges, with residents lamenting the inadequate presence of security personnel in the farm settlements.