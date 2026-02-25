Ondo Residents Block Akure/Owo Expressway, Protest Abduction Of Worshippers

Residents of Ondo State have staged a protest over the abduction of worshippers at a church in the Owo Local Government Area of the state.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Storm Ondo Church, Abduct Five Worshippers

The protesters barricaded the busy Akure/Owo Expressway, leaving motorists on the road stranded.

The police confirmed the abduction of five worshippers at the church in Uso by gunmen.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It was gathered that the armed men stormed the church, a branch of the Celestial Church of Christ, at about 1 a.m. on Wednesday while a service was ongoing, abducted the worshippers, and took them to an unknown destination.

The spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said, “Upon receiving the report, operatives of the command, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and local vigilante groups, immediately mobilised to the scene and commenced coordinated rescue operations.”

He further disclosed that one of the victims had been rescued, while one suspect has been apprehended.

“As a result of sustained joint efforts, one of the kidnapped victims has been successfully rescued. Additionally, one suspect linked to the incident has been arrested and has made useful statements that are assisting with ongoing investigations.”

Jimoh added that operations are ongoing to ensure the safe rescue of the remaining victims and the arrest of all perpetrators involved.

The church attack comes almost four years after the terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, which left 41 people dead and 140 others injured.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) reportedly arrested the sixth person allegedly involved in the 2022 attack on Sunday.

The agency said it was prosecuting five people for allegedly carrying out acts of terrorism.

Insecurity

Security challenges in the state and the South-West, especially the activities of armed bandits in recent months, have raised concerns among residents.

On January 26, residents of Ilu-Abo community in Akure North Local Government Area staged a peaceful protest over a recent surge in kidnappings, barricading the Airport–Owo Expressway and causing heavy traffic along the axis.

The protest followed the abduction of a middle-aged woman, Oladeinde Tomilola, who was kidnapped at the entrance of her residence.

Eyewitnesses said the assailants, believed to be armed, shot at her vehicle, damaging its fuel tank and tyres before whisking her away.

During the attack, two neighbours who raised the alarm and attempted to intervene were shot, one in the head and another in the stomach.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Additionally, a woman and her 11-year-old daughter passing through the area reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries from the gunfire.