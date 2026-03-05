Four Abducted Along Igbeti–Kishi Road In Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed that four persons were abducted along the Igbeti–Kishi Road in the Oke-Ogun axis of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police directed the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of Kishi and Igbeti divisions to deploy personnel to the area following reports of the abduction.

Ayanlade said tactical teams had also been mobilised to support efforts to rescue the victims and track down the perpetrators.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Shoot Farmer, Abduct Wife In Ondo

He added that security operatives were combing the surrounding forests and nearby communities as part of ongoing search efforts.

“The Commissioner of Police immediately directed the Divisional Police Officers of Kishi and Igbeti divisions, supported by other tactical teams, to deploy necessary operational assets to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the arrest of the perpetrators,” he said.

The police spokesperson noted that intelligence gathering had been intensified in the area as part of efforts to locate the suspects.

He also urged members of the public to remain calm and provide useful information that could assist security agencies in the ongoing operation.