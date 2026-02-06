Governor Sani Meets With Tinubu After Return of Abducted Kaduna Worshippers

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa.

His visit was to brief the President following the safe return of 183 worshippers abducted from the Kurmin Wali community in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Disclosing this via his X, the governor said the meeting on Friday focused on issues of strategic importance to the state, particularly security, infrastructure, and broader developmental initiatives aimed at achieving lasting stability and shared prosperity.

“I briefed Mr President on the safe return of worshippers abducted from churches in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area, on January 18, 2026,” he said.

The governor said the successful rescue of all the victims was the result of painstaking, intelligence-driven operations carried out through close collaboration between state and federal security agencies.

“I provided a detailed account of the painstaking, intelligence-driven operations carried out through close and effective collaboration between state and federal security agencies, which culminated in the successful rescue of all victims.

“This outcome affirms the strength of coordinated leadership, institutional synergy, and the professionalism of our national security architecture when guided by clarity of purpose and unwavering resolve,” Sani stated.

He appreciated Tinubu for what he described as the President’s “ceaseless personal calls” during the two weeks the abducted worshippers were held captive, noting that the outreach provided reassurance and comfort to the affected families and the wider Kaduna community.

The two leaders also reviewed critical developmental and infrastructural projects in Kaduna State.

According to the governor, of particular importance, was the commencement of the long-awaited Birnin Gwari road project, which he described as a transformative intervention capable of improving security, stimulating economic activities, and restoring connectivity to previously isolated communities.

He noted that the meeting underscored the urgency of rehabilitating other major road networks, including the Kaduna Eastern Bypass, the Jere–Kwoi–Kafanchan road, and the Zaria–Pambegua–Saminaka road, all considered vital for regional mobility and economic integration.

Governor Sani also commended the dedication and sacrifice of security personnel whose efforts ensured the safe return of the abducted worshippers.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustained collaboration with the Federal Government to deliver durable security, inclusive infrastructure, and meaningful development for the people of Kaduna State.