Overwhelming Pressure From My Parents, Others Made Me Consider 2027 Senatorial Election — Gov Sule 

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has shed more light on why he is considering running for the Nasarawa North Senatorial seat at the Senate in the 2027 general elections.

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“The overwhelming pressure from parents, supporters, people that have worked with me throughout the period is so overwhelming that it is a situation that I can reconsider,” the governor, who had previously ruled out vying for a seat at the Senate, said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

“Every time I have made any statement, I have kept this statement for the entire six and a half years I have been a governor. Every time I had said I was going to do something, I did it,” he added.00000000000000000000000000

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He dismissed claims that he was toeing the line of his predecessors, who moved to the Senate after completing their governorship terms in office.

When asked if he genuinely needed the senatorial ticket, he replied in the negative.

Sule said he was someone to be reckoned with even before being elected as governor in 2019.

“Before I became a governor, I was highly relevant in this country. I was the managing director of African Petroleum.

“I got my name from the capital market for that. I am one of the governors who ran one of the most successful companies, at one time the most capitalised company in Nigeria – Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC. I made my name from there. I have done a lot of other things,” he said.

Sule also highlighted his leadership role in politics.

“Among the governors, I am currently the Chairman of the North-Central Governors’ Forum. As a matter of fact, in two days’ time, Nasarawa State is going to be the host of what is going to be the zonal congress in Lafia,” he stated.

Sule, a two-term governor who will complete his constitutionally required tenure as a governor by May 29 next year, says he does not know whill succeed him.

He, however, said there were several people from the state who were qualified to contest the governorship ticket.

While acknowledging that Nigeria has challenges, Sule said state governors were honest with President Bola Tinubu about the true situation in the country.

He also backed the call for the creation of state police, saying that he agrees with it 100 per cent.

While speaking on the chances of the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), the governor said that the All Progressives Congress (APC), with 31 state governors, could not be scared of the ADC, which, according to him, does not have a single governor.