VIDEO: Fanti Festival Paints Lagos In Vibrant Colours

The 2026 Lagos Fanti Carnival brought a vibrant display of colour, music, and heritage to Lagos Island on Easter Monday, as crowds of revellers gathered at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) for the annual cultural spectacle.

Also known as the Fanti Festival, the event celebrates the legacy of Afro-Brazilian returnees, known as the Aguda, who settled in Lagos in the 19th century after returning from Brazil.

This year’s edition, themed “A Homecoming of Heritage,” highlighted the enduring cultural ties between Nigeria and Brazil while reinforcing the importance of preserving traditions passed down for generations.

The carnival attracted top government officials, including Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his wife Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat.

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The event began in the morning with colourful processions from historic communities across Lagos Island, including Campos, Lafiaji, Isale-Eko, Olowogbowo, Okoo-Faji, Okepopo, and Epetedo.

READ ALSO: [PHOTOS] Fanti Carnival 2026 Kicks Off In Lagos With Colourful Display Of Afro-Brazilian Heritage

Participants, dressed in elaborate costumes adorned with beads, feathers, sequins, and traditional fabrics, paraded through the streets in a lively fusion of Yoruba rhythms and diverse Nigerian music.

The processions converged at TBS, where the main event unfolded with cultural performances, drumming, dance, and theatrical displays.

The atmosphere was electric, as each community showcased its unique heritage through carefully choreographed presentations.

Culture With Inclusiveness

The carnival also featured electrifying performances from top Nigerian artistes, including Niniola, 9ice, Terry Apala, Teni, and Reminisce, as the celebration continued into the evening with music and high energy.

Fans enjoyed a mix of classic hits and new songs, with standout moments including Niniola’s “Maradona,” Teni’s interactive performance, and Reminisce’s closing rap medley.

Inclusion also took centre stage at this year’s carnival, with the participation of the Disability Pride Movement.

Speaking with Channels Television, Project Executive at Iyaniwura Children Care Foundation and disability advocate, Olajumoke Otitoloju, said the group’s involvement aimed to promote awareness and celebrate diversity.

She explained that children living with disabilities were actively participating in the parade, using the platform to demonstrate that culture is for everyone.

According to her, the carnival remains “a long-standing cultural celebration introduced by Afro-Brazilian returnees,” and continues to serve as a unifying event for communities and families, including those visiting from abroad.

Otitoloju added that the group has consistently participated in the carnival and is committed to showcasing inclusion, noting that their presence reflects a broader message that Lagos is an accommodating and diverse society.

‘Rooted In History’

Community leaders also emphasised the cultural importance of the festival.

Captain of the Lafiaji community, Mayegun Owolabi, described the carnival as more than just a celebration, calling it a reflection of identity and history.

He said preparations for the 2026 edition were extensive, highlighting the dedication of community members to preserving their heritage.

According to him, the carnival is a vital expression of “cultural preservation rooted in history,” adding that traditions have been maintained without alteration over the years.

Owolabi further noted that the event promotes unity and peace among participants, while its inclusion in the Lagos State Government’s official calendar has strengthened its relevance.

He added that the community’s colours are closely tied to Easter celebrations, with members fully prepared to present their cultural identity.

Beyond the main event, activities leading up to the carnival included a summit held on Thursday at Glover Memorial Hall, where stakeholders discussed the economic potential of cultural festivals, heritage preservation, and Nigeria-Brazil relations.

With a strong turnout and lively participation, the Lagos Fanti Carnival 2026 harmonised culture, unity, heritage, and Lagos’s creative spirit.