Lagos Announces Traffic Diversions For Fanti Carnival

The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversions and restrictions ahead of the Lagos Fanti Carnival.

The festival is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 6, 2026, around Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos Island.

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In a bid to ensure a seamless and hitch-free carnival procession, the state government said that vehicular movement would be restricted along major adjoining roads linking TBS.

It listed the affected routes to include King George V Road (by Mobil Filling Station), Flag House inbound TBS, Force Road inbound TBS, Onikan Roundabout inbound TBS, and WaterBoy Roundabout by Old Defence House.

Additionally, it said that all link roads to Moloney Road, such as Military Road (by Old Defence Building), Ajasa Street, Boyle Street, and Hawley Street, would be closed to traffic during the event.

“To ease parking challenges, designated car parks have been arranged for public use. These include: the Yoruba Lawn Tennis Club Car Park, Zone 2 Car Park (opposite Island Club along King George V Road), Museum Kitchen Car Park, and The Bell Car Park (by Island Maternity).

“Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) deployed across all diversion points to ensure smooth traffic flow. The State Government kindly requests the understanding and cooperation of the public during the carnival,” it added.