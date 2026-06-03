NUT Protests Abduction Of 42 Pupils, Teachers In Borno

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) in Borno has staged a peaceful protest for the release of the abducted pupils, students, and teachers of Primary and Junior Day Secondary School Mussa in the Askira Local Government Area of the state.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Union, Yusuf Ibn-Tom, who led the protesters to Government House, Maiduguri, asked both the state and the federal government to speed up efforts for the release of the abductees.

Ibn-Tom also called on the governments to provide a conducive learning environment across the schools in the state.

“Today we are here at Government House in Borno State to issue our letter appealing to the government of the day to do its best to rescue our learners and also to create a safe environment where teaching and learning would continue to prosper in our communities.”

“We are also appealing to the government of the day to do away with the fear in the minds of teachers and parents to teach in a dignified condition,” he said.

Mustapha Malumbe, the Chief of Staff to Governor Babagana Zulum, who received the protesters, assured them of the government’s readiness to continue providing security not only to schools but to all sectors.

About 42 pupils, students, and teachers from the Primary and Junior Day Secondary School Mussa were abducted on May 15, 2026, while receiving lessons.

Governor Babagana Zulum had earlier visited the local government area to commiserate with the affected families, assuring them of security and the safe return of the abductees.

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Nationwide Protest

The protest came just a day after teachers across the country took to the streets over the abduction of teachers and students in Oyo State.

A high-powered delegation had visited the South-West state, assuring the speedy rescue of the abductees.