We Have Endorsed Only Tinubu, No One Else For Now – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, says he has not endorsed any candidate for the governorship or any other political office in Rivers State, except Bola Tinubu for the Presidency.

Addressing a joint gathering of stakeholders from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at his official residence in Life Camp, Abuja, on Monday night, ahead of the 2027 general elections, Wike said his only political commitment at the moment was to support Tinubu, which he said he has never hidden.

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According to the Minister, the mistakes of previous election cycles will not be repeated. He warned aspirants to note that no governor from any state can impose a candidate on Rivers State.

The former Rivers governor also acknowledged the roles played by the State House of Assembly, led by Martin Amaewhule, insisting that their actions have been crucial in shaping current political developments.

He urged members of the joint coalition to remain committed to working in the best interests of Rivers State, adding that only those who are genuinely dedicated to this cause will benefit.

Wike cautioned against the rush for endorsements and warned against internal divisions that personal ambitions can create.

The Minister stressed that the group’s current political strength was built on unity and commitment rather than financial influence.

He warned that external forces were actively seeking to divide the stakeholders because of their successful collaboration.

“If we were not working together, if we were not united, it would be difficult. People are not happy that we are working together, so they will do anything to ensure we are divided,” Wike stated.

Wike expressed disappointment in certain individuals who, after benefiting from appointments facilitated by the group, have turned around to criticise its leadership.

He described such behaviour as a failure of character and warned that those attempting to upstage others through deceit would not succeed.

Clarifying his position on upcoming political activities, Wike dismissed rumours of private endorsements for elective political offices, insisting that his public and private positions remained consistent.

He maintained that the only endorsement currently recognised by the group is for the Presidency, emphasising that the group has officially endorsed President Tinubu.

He commended the Council Chairmen, Rivers elders, and the leadership of both parties for their coordination in bringing stakeholders together, noting that the absence of complaints about inclusiveness was a testament to the success of the meeting.