2027 Polls: Wike Dismisses Fears Of Electoral Loss In States Without PDP Govs

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged members looking to vie for elective positions at the federal and state levels in the 2027 general elections to be confident and not afraid of contesting.

The minister added that not having governors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not deter members from participating in the process.

“Those afraid that they will not win elections because they don’t have a governor from the PDP in their state, that is a lie. Remove fear from your body and have confidence,” Wike said during the ongoing 107th NEC meeting of the party in Abuja,

The former Rivers State governor also assured members of the party that no one would stop or set aside the planned convention slated for March 29 and 30, 2026.

He stated that all criteria had been met and expressed confidence that, before the end of next week, many members who had previously left the party would return.

The FCT minister further stated that he was satisfied with the turnout of members and said this showed that people who had the interest of the party at heart were now realising that his side of the PDP was the authentic one.

On the reconciliation process, Wike urged the leadership of the party to continue and ensure that those willing to return were brought back, while others unwilling should be let go.

“It’s important for the party to hold peace talks so that those who have been expelled or suspended from the party can have discussions on how to bring them back in,” the minister said.

The FCT minister added that the process should be carried out with utmost sincerity and not just for those seeking tickets under the party.

“Let it be in sincerity and not just about those who would want to use us for personal purposes. After this NEC meeting, anyone who does not show commitment and comes after the convention, we will not accept that. You must know where you stand now,” he added.

The minister, however, took a swipe at the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, and governors elected on the platform of the PDP who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that those who accused him of working for the APC were nowhere to be found while he remains in the party.

“They were accusing me of working for the APC. Where are they today? We had 13 governors… today, how many do we have? They all ran away because they were defeated,” Wike said.

“I was watching my friend today, Seyi Makinde, during his visit to the Bauchi State governor… You wanted to be a contractor, and I wanted power.

“You got contracts from Chevron, why didn’t you stay there and leave us to do our job? If you are not ready to play it, go home and rest. We are ready to have sleepless nights.

“No blackmail will change us. I said what I said. Even if we have two senators, it is good we have two quality people than a multitude. I said I was not going to leave the party, and I will not. I believe in true reconciliation, and we will continue to have it even after the convention,” the former governor added while addressing party members.