Gov Sani Visits Kajuru After Abduction, Promises Speedy Return Of Victims

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has promised that his administration, in collaboration with security agencies, will ensure the safe and speedy return of all those who were abducted in Kurmin Wali village last Sunday.

The governor who made the pledge on Wednesday when he led a large delegation of senior government officials and heads of security agencies to commiserate with the people of Kurmin Wali, said that he will not rest on his oars until all the abducted persons are returned home safely.

“In the last two days, we have been collaborating with the relevant security agencies, both the military, the DSS, the police, and the Office of National Security Adviser to ensure the quick return and recovery of our people that were abducted in this very important community,” he disclosed.

He reiterated that the number of those who were kidnapped does not matter, adding that whether it was one person that was abducted or 100 people, “It is the responsibility of Kaduna State government to protect the lives and property of the people.”

Sani condemned those who have been using the unfortunate incident to score political point, admonishing them that “we should not be talking about numbers or politics.”

“We are talking about the sanctity of human life and dignity here. And that is the reason why we will go to any length, collaborating with the security agencies, to ensure the quick return of our people here in Kurmin Wali,” he reiterated.

Sani promised that Kaduna State Government will foot the medical bills of those who sustained injuries during the unfortunate incident.

He also said that he will liaise with the Minister of Defence, retired General Christopher Musa, to station a military base in the community, given its proximity to the kidnapping black spots.

According to him, the military has contained the insecurity along Kaduna-Abuja expressway but bandits have found safer havens in the hinterland, adding that Kurmin Wali happens to be close to Rijana town, which is one of the epicentres of banditry in the country.

The governor also promised that the road linking the community to the highway will be constructed to provide access to Kurmin Wali, pledging that the Commissioner of Public Works will do the necessary assessment prior to the ground breaking of the project.

Sani thanked the people for their support, saying that Kaduna State Government will build a Primary Healthcare Center at Kurmin Wali.

“The people of Kurmin Wali, just like other communities in Kaduna State, have absolute trust and belief in our government. Because they know, we are running an inclusive government.

“We protect the lives of everyone, irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliation. We are one in Kaduna State. And I’m happy the people of Kurmin Wali have understood that clearly.

“That is the reason why when we came in here, you can see how they received us warmly, even those that are mourning, even those that are grieving, they are with the government,” he added.

In his welcome address, the Agwam Kufana, Chief Dauda Titus said that he was in church on Sunday when he received a distress call from Kurmin Wali, notifying him of the attack.

“We refused to comment on the incident since Sunday because we don’t know the number of those that were kidnapped. We only said that there was an attack and some people were abducted,” he stated.

Titus pleaded with the Kaduna State Government to construct the access road from the high way to Kurmin Wali, adding that the trip shouldn’t have taken 10 minutes but it took 30 minutes from the main road to the community.

He also asked for the provision of other social amenities for Kurmin Wali.

On his part, the National President of Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), Samuel Karo, commended Governor Uba Sani for visiting Kurmin Wali.

“You are the first Governor to visit this community and I have to commend you for your pragmatic leadership. Even in the face of conflicting information, you have initiated action for the rescue of those people who are abducted,” he stated.

He assured the Governor that the people are behind him, adding that, “If it is your detractors in politics that want to use this to diminish your popularity, I am saying they have failed. We have nothing to do with politics, but to identify with altruistic administration of Your Excellency.”