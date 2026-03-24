Alleged Corruption: Court Adjourns El-Rufai Bail Hearing To March 31

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna State has adjourned proceedings on the bail application of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai to March 31st, 2026.

The decision followed Tuesday’s hearing, during which legal arguments were presented by both the prosecution and the defense.

At the court session, counsel to the defendant, Ukpon Akpan, urged the court to grant his client bail, citing constitutional rights and the need to allow the former governor adequate time to prepare his defense.

However, the prosecution opposed the application, arguing that the charges against El-Rufai are serious and that granting bail could interfere with ongoing investigations.

The former Kaduna State governor was arraigned by the ICPC over charges related to alleged corruption and abuse of office.

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The Commission filed charges against El-Rufai, accusing him of financial misconduct during his time in office.

Ahead of El-Rufai’s arraignment on Tuesday, security presence in the Kaduna State capital and around the court has been significantly heightened, with armed personnel stationed at key entry points to forestall any breakdown of law and order, as supporters and observers gathered outside the premises.

Meanwhile, journalists were barred from entering the courtroom to witness the proceedings.

The former governor was arraigned by the ICPC alongside one Joel Adoga before the Kaduna Federal High Court.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Commission’s Head of Media and Public Communications, John Okor Odey, the arraignment follows charges filed under suit number FHC/KD/73/2026. The charges include alleged conversion and possession of public property, as well as money laundering.

In a related development, the ICPC has also filed a separate case against El-Rufai and Amadu Sule before the Kaduna State High Court in the Kaduna Judicial Division. The case, marked KDH/KAD/ICPC/01/26, contains allegations ranging from abuse of office and fraud to intent to commit fraud and conferring undue advantage.

The Commission disclosed that both charges were instituted on March 18, 2026, as part of its ongoing efforts to enforce accountability and combat corruption.

While the arraignment at the Federal High Court is scheduled for Tuesday, the date for the hearing at the State High Court is yet to be announced and will be communicated in due course.

The ICPC further confirmed that the former governor has been duly served with the charges.