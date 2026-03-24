Trailer Crash In Ibadan Leaves Many Feared Dead, Injures Several

A fatal accident involving a trailer descending from the ever-busy Beere Roundabout in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has reportedly killed at least three people and left many others injured, following what is suspected to be brake failure.

The truck, which lost control after navigating through Oja’Oba, spiralled out of control upon reaching Beere Junction.

In the process, it rammed into vehicles, motorcycles, and pedestrians along the road, leaving death, injuries, and destruction of property in its wake.

Reports indicate that the most severe damage occurred at Iso-Osan (Orange Market), where the trailer wreaked significant havoc.

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Security agencies were said to have responded swiftly to the scene and are currently maintaining law and order in the area.

The bodies of the deceased have reportedly been deposited in a morgue, while the injured victims have been taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Confirming the accident to Channels Television, the Police spokesman in Oyo State, DSP Olayinka Alayande, noted that the unfortunate incident did claim lives but could not ascertain the number of casualties yet.

He said, “It’s sadly true, but we cannot yet confirm how many lives were lost, as it is still an active crime scene. However, the Divisional Police Officer for Mapo is coordinating responders to restore calm and normalcy in the area at the moment.”