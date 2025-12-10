Army Kills 11 Bandits In Sokoto, Recovers Weapons 

The 8 Division of the Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Joint Task Force North-West (Operation Fansa Yanma) has confirmed that its Strike Team deployed to counter banditry and terrorism in Sokoto has neutralised 11 bandits and recovered a substantial cache of arms.

A statement on the official social media handle of the Nigerian Army Headquarters said the troops acted on precise, credible intelligence.

According to the statement, the Strike Team executed a well-coordinated ambush and engaged the bandits in an intense firefight.

The Army revealed that the operation led to the neutralisation of 11 bandits, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds. Troops recovered eight AK-47 rifles, five extra magazines, and 26 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

It added that the bold and tactical operation, conducted near Kurawa Village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area, also disrupted a planned attack on Tara Village—an area considered critical for cross-movement by terrorist and bandit groups.

The Army stated that the operation not only prevented a potential terrorist attack but also delivered a significant blow to the bandit and terrorist network operating in the Sabon Birni corridor, which has remained a flashpoint in recent times.

The statement stressed that the proactive response by the troops underscores their unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens in Sokoto State and its surrounding areas.