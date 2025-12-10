Army Eliminates Notorious Bandit Leader Kallamu In Sokoto

Troops of the 8 Division of the Nigerian Army in Sokoto have neutralised a notorious bandit kingpin, Kachalla Kallamu, in Sabon Birnin Local Government Area.

A reliable military source disclosed the major operational breakthrough to newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said Kallamu, a close associate and senior lieutenant of the notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji, was killed in an operation carried out in collaboration with local vigilantes.

The source confirmed that Kallamu was neutralised alongside one of Turji’s major logistics suppliers in the early hours of Monday around Kurawa village during a major offensive launched by troops of the 8 Division.

Kallamu, who hailed from Garin-Idi in Sabon Birni LGA, was known for terrorising communities in the area and causing significant distress to residents.

It was gathered that he had recently returned to the area after fleeing a previous military onslaught in June 2025, during which he was believed to have sought refuge in Kogi State.

The source commended the intelligence support provided by locals, while citizens, including the Special Adviser to Governor Ahmad Aliyu on Security Matters, retired Colonel Ahmad Usman, continue to celebrate the operational success.