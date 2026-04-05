Police Arrest Suspected Terrorist In Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command says its operatives have arrested a suspected bandit in the North-Central state.

The police said that the suspect, Mallami Abubakar, a 20-year-old male from Isanlu Dankuturu in Kogi State, was nabbed last Thursday in Nanu, Kaiama Local Government Area of the state during a routine patrol.

Disclosing this in a statement on Saturday, the Command’s spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said Abubakar was contacted by a friend from Niger State and asked to travel to Farinsuni to join a terrorist group.

According to her, the suspect is being detained in the facility of the Kwara State Police Command over alleged links with the Islamic State of West Africa Province and Lakurawa terrorist organisations in Nigeria.

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“Preliminary investigation and interrogation revealed that the suspect had allegedly been contacted on March 30, 2026, by a friend identified as “Babi” (surname unknown) from Babana Village in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State,” the statement read.

“The individual reportedly invited him to travel to Farinsuni via Baruten Local Government Area with the intention of joining a group believed to be affiliated with ISWAP/Lakurawa before his arrest.”

Ejire-Adeyemi said the command had launched a probe to ascertain the level of his involvement and to apprehend others linked to the matter.

“The suspect is currently in police custody, and a full investigation is ongoing to ascertain the extent of his involvement and to apprehend other individuals connected to the case,” she added.

See the full statement below: