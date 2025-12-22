Troops Arrest ‘Notorious Bandit Leader’ In Benue

Troops of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Wukari, under the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), have arrested a notorious bandit leader alleged to be responsible for multiple kidnapping and armed robbery incidents along the Benue – Taraba axis.

The arrest was carried out on December 21 during a precision, intelligence-driven operation at Vaase Community, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

In a statement released on Monday, Lieutenant Muhammad Umar, the spokesman for the 6 Brigade, disclosed that the operation led to the arrest of Fidelis Gayama, a” high-value” suspect who had long been sought by security agencies.

Umar said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is closely linked to Dogo, a wanted armed group leader, and is believed to be the ringleader of a criminal network that has terrorised travellers and communities along the Kente -Wukari Road and adjoining border areas between Benue and Taraba States.

Further validation by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force at the Vaase Outpost confirmed that the suspect is among individuals declared wanted by the Beji Police Division, Ukum Local Government Area of Benue state

“The suspect is currently in military custody and will be handed over to the appropriate authority for comprehensive investigation and prosecution in line with extant laws,” according to the statement.

Commending the troops for their professionalism, discipline, and operational precision, the Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army / Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, described the arrest as a significant blow to criminal networks operating within the area.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s unwavering commitment to sustaining offensive operations and ensuring the safety of lives and property.

The Commander further called on members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies in support of ongoing security efforts.