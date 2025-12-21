Troops Kill 17 Terrorists In Borno

The Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in collaboration with local vigilante elements, have successfully disrupted a terrorist logistics operation and neutralized multiple insurgents during a well-coordinated long-range ambush as part of current kinetic operations conducted in the early hours of December 21, 2025.

The Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He revealed the troops “acting on credible intelligence from own sources regarding the movement of logistics supplies by suspected JAS/ISWAP elements, troops of OPHK and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), supported by local hunters, deployed to a designated interception point between Sojiri and Kayamla villages on the night of 20 December 2025.”

READ ALSO: Troops Intercept ISWAP Logistics Consignment In Borno

“At approximately 2:24 a.m. on 21 December, suspected terrorists mounted on bicycles arrived at the location conveying logistics materials, confirming earlier intelligence reports. The troops, positioned in concealed and coordinated formations, engaged the terrorists decisively” the statement reads in part.

According to him, during the ensuing exchange, 17 suspected terrorists were neutralized, while others fled the scene with gunshot wounds.

Recovered items included, several bicycles, assorted food items, drugs and medical supplies, detergents, clothing materials, torch lights and other sundry logistics items as well as assorted weapons of different calibres and ammunition.

The renewed vigor of the troops underscores the continued effectiveness of intelligence-driven, joint security efforts in degrading terrorist networks and disrupting their sustainment capabilities.