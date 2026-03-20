FG Clarifies Repatriation Deal, Says Only Nigerians Without Right To Live In UK Affected

The Federal Government has said that the agreement it signed with the UK government only relates to Nigerians who do not have legal status to live and remain in the UK.

It explained that the Nigerian government was not taking foreigners, as the UK was not compelling Nigeria to take those who are not our citizens.

“For clarity, it is important to state that the agreement signed by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during the state visit of President Bola Tinubu on behalf of the government of Nigeria, and Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, on behalf of the UK government, only relates to Nigerians who do not have legal status to live and remain in the UK.

“Nigerian government is not taking back non-Nigerians. The UK government is not compelling Nigeria to take those who are not our citizens. This clarification becomes necessary because of those who have already revved up their misinformation machinery,” a statement signed by a presidential aide, Temitope Ajayi, partly read.

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It further noted that the agreement guarantees that returnees who are citizens of Nigeria would be treated with dignity, rights retention under domestic law, and may re-enter in the future if they meet the applicable immigration requirements.

Quoting a social media post by the Ministry of Interior, the statement added, “It also provides detailed arrangements for the dignified return and reintegration of NIGERIANS who do not have the legal right to remain in the UK.

“This arrangement includes: the use of secured travel documentation, case-by-case identity verification, and safeguards for vulnerable individuals and potential victims of trafficking.

“This framework also sets out clear definitions, scope, and areas of cooperation, including information sharing, capacity building, training, and joint research on migration management and border security.”

For clarity it is important to state that the agreement signed by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo during the State Visit of President Tinubu on behalf of the government of Nigeria and Home Secretary, Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood on behalf of the UK government only relates… pic.twitter.com/tS4s5E2OOV Advertisement — Temitope Ajayi (@TheTope_Ajayi) March 20, 2026

Under the agreement, the UK will, for the first time, be able to return affected individuals using “UK letters,” an alternative identification document issued to those without valid passports, after the Nigerian government agreed to recognise them, according to the Home Office.

“Visa overstayers, foreign criminals and failed asylum seekers will be removed from British soil far more easily under a new agreement struck this week during the state visit of Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu.

“UK letters, an alternative identification document issued to individuals without a valid passport and used to support the return of people with no right to remain in the UK, will be recognised by the Nigerian government for the first time.

“The agreement, reached between the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, and Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, removes one of the major administrative hurdles to returning people, meaning the UK will no longer have to wait for emergency travel documents to be issued by Nigeria,” the statement by the UK Home Office read partly.

UK Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Alex Norris, said the agreement reinforced efforts to tackle illegal migration.