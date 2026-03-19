Nigeria, UK Sign MoUs On Migration, Border Security, Business Visas

Nigeria and the United Kingdom have signed three major Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) covering migration partnership, organised immigration crime, border security, and expanded business visas for UK firms operating in Nigeria.

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The agreements were announced in a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior on its X handle on Thursday, as part of ongoing engagements during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to the UK.

Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo was quoted as saying that the deals “reflect Nigeria’s push for a transparent, rules-based migration system that is safe, orderly and mutually beneficial,” adding that they would help tackle “abuse of legal pathways” while strengthening border control.

He noted that the MoUs were also expected to enhance trade and ease business mobility, supporting the Federal Government’s broader economic ambitions.

According to him, the arrangements support Nigeria’s drive toward a trillion-dollar economy under President Bola Tinubu, removing barriers linked to irregular migration.

The statement disclosed that the agreements were signed with the UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and UK Trade Envoy Florence Eshalomi.

The agreements mark a significant step in Nigeria–UK relations, reinforcing cooperation on migration governance, security, and economic development.

The signing of the Nigeria–UK migration and visa agreements comes amid a broader wave of bilateral engagements during President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing two-day visit to the United Kingdom.

One of the highlights of the visit is the £746 million financing deal to modernise Lagos ports.

The Lagos Port Complex in Apapa and the Tin Can Island Port are central to Nigeria’s maritime economy, serving as key gateways for imports and exports.

The ports handle a substantial portion of the country’s cargo traffic and are vital to customs operations, revenue generation, and overall economic activity.