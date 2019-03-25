President Buhari Hosts Dinner To Honour New APC Senators

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently hosting a dinner in honour of the newly elected senators on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Although the event is not open to the media, Channels TV gathered that the main purpose of the dinner is to have a discussion about the leadership of the National Assembly.

Those present at the event include the senators, the Chairman of the Party, Adams Oshiomhole, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and some governors.

Speaking at the opening of the event, Oshiomhole thanked Nigerians for voting members of the party in overwhelming majority in both chambers.

He, however, warned that the party must work together to avoid the mistake of 2015 where the Deputy Senate position was given to the opposition.

He believes the APC is in a better position to transform and institute the desired change as the president will now have the backing of the National Assembly.