No Need For Panic Buying, Over 1bn Litres Of Petrol In Stock – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has again appealed to Nigerians to ignore the report of an impending scarcity of petrol in the country.

It made the appeal on Thursday in a statement by its Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Ndu Ughamadu.

NNPC explained that the said report was sponsored by mischief makers who intended to create undue panic in the prevailing sanity in the fuel supply and distribution matrix across the country.

It insisted that the report of an impending fuel scarcity due to the purported refusal by some oil marketers to lift products from depots was “fake news”.

The corporation, however, disclosed that over one billion litres of petrol were in stock while imports of 48 vessels of 50 million litres each have been committed for the month of April alone.

It further gave assurance that there was no need for panic buying or hoarding of petroleum products in anticipation of scarcity.

NNPC also said the approved pump price of petrol remained N145 per litre.