Cameroonian Citizenship: The APC’s Position Is Pedestrian And Shows Desperation – Atiku

Presidential Candidate of the PDP in the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has said that claims by the APC regarding his nationality, in a bid to establish that he (Atiku) was ineligible to contest the presidential election in the first place, are pedestrian and show signs of desperation.

The APC had on Friday filed a motion at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja that Atiku is not a Nigerian and therefore not qualified to have stood for the election.

In his response, Atiku via a statement by Paul Ibe, his media adviser, said “the fact that the APC chose to base its defence on the ridiculous assertion that the Waziri Adamawa is not a Nigerian should show to Nigerians the type of characters we have in the APC and its government, whose legitimacy runs out on May 29, 2019.”

“The position of the APC is so pedestrian and shows such straw clutching desperation on their part, that I shall not dignify it with an answer. Our lawyers would, of course, do the needful in court. But the point I want to draw the attention of Nigerians to is that both the APC and its candidate have by this infantile logic admitted to the fact that they trampled on the will of Nigerians and that their only defence is to attempt an unconstitutional redefinition of the term ‘Nigerian’,” the statement further noted.

Atiku said he is confident in the Nigerian judiciary, as well as in the Nigerian people.

He said he trusts that the Tribunal will treat such a claim with the contempt it deserves.

“We must maintain our fidelity to the rule of law and to our fountain of origin, the 1999 Nigerian Constitution (as amended),” Atiku said.

He further noted that he has served the nation diligently in various capacities, form the civil service, where he rose through merit, to the top of his chosen field, to public service, where he was the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He also stated that he has committed his assets and talents to develop the nation through the provision of tens of thousands of direct jobs and hundreds of thousands of indirect jobs.

“I make bold to state that those who have made Nigeria the world headquarters for extreme poverty are the very people whose Nigerianness should be in doubt, and not a man, who worked with President Olusegun Obasanjo to double the per capita Income of our nation in less than eight years,” Atiku opined.