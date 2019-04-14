PDP Wins Rivers Assembly Supplementary Elections

Updated April 14, 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the supplementary elections for four constituencies in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The party’s candidates were declared the winners and returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which conducted the elections on Saturday.

They are Sokolo Solomon, Okpokiri Nwanaka, Dumle Maol, and Adonye Diri.

The state constituencies where the polls held include Opobo/ Nkoro, Ahoada West, Abua/ Odual, and Gokana.

Following the PDP’s victory in the elections, the party has won a total of 31 seats in the State House of Assembly while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) claiming one seat.

INEC had failed to announce the winners in the constituencies for various reasons after the governorship and State House of Assembly elections which held on March 9.

They include inconclusive election as a result of the margin of lead, non-deployment of electoral officials and materials, and disruption of the exercise.

See the full details of the supplementary election winners as announced by the electoral umpire below:

S/NCONSTITUENCYNAME OF CANDIDATEPARTYGENDERSCORESREMARKS
1ABUA/ODUAL                    SC/857/RVSOKOLO SOLOMONPDPM      55,944DECLARED AND RETURNED
2AHOADA WEST                   SC/860/RVOKPOKIRI NWANAKAPDPM      32,574DECLARED AND RETURNED
3GOKANA                   SC/872/RVDUMLE MAOLPDPM      55,319DECLARED AND RETURNED
4OPOBO/NKORO                               SC/883/RVADONYE DIRIPDPM        7,713DECLARED AND RETURNED


