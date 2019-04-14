PDP Wins Rivers Assembly Supplementary Elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the supplementary elections for four constituencies in the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The party’s candidates were declared the winners and returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which conducted the elections on Saturday.

They are Sokolo Solomon, Okpokiri Nwanaka, Dumle Maol, and Adonye Diri.

The state constituencies where the polls held include Opobo/ Nkoro, Ahoada West, Abua/ Odual, and Gokana.

Following the PDP’s victory in the elections, the party has won a total of 31 seats in the State House of Assembly while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) claiming one seat.

INEC had failed to announce the winners in the constituencies for various reasons after the governorship and State House of Assembly elections which held on March 9.

They include inconclusive election as a result of the margin of lead, non-deployment of electoral officials and materials, and disruption of the exercise.

See the full details of the supplementary election winners as announced by the electoral umpire below: