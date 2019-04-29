NLC, TUC ‘March For Jobs’ In Abuja

Members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday held a rally in Abuja.

The demonstrators, in large number, marched across some major streets of the nation’s capital.

They demanded the creation of decent jobs for youths in the country and asked the government to step up efforts at eradicating unemployment.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Labour Leaders Call For Mass Creation Of Decent Jobs

The members noted that the march was preparatory to the commemoration of the 2019 edition of the Workers Day on May 1.

See some photos below: