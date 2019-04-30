Yemi Alade Drops Video Collaboration With Rick Ross

Nigerian Afro-pop star Yemi Alade has released the official video of her collaboration with American rapper, Rick Ross.

The colourful video is a remix to her hit single “Oh My Gosh”.

Yemi Alade in the new video displayed her usual vibrant Mama Africa vibes as Rick Ross dropped few verses.

The new video has since generated buzz on social media with her fans stating differing views.

While some think the collaboration is a hit others said they expected more.

Has there been any song that Rick Ross ever flopped? Goodness, i can’t get enough of him. Man is a monster. Cheers, Yemi Alade. Nice song!🥂😊👏 pic.twitter.com/KrJI30kin2 — BeksFCB (@JoshuaUbeku) April 30, 2019

Yemi Alade has a song with RICK Ross!!! — Ayoola (@Ay_Shemzy) April 30, 2019

Nigerian artistes just want to feature foreign artistes by all means, even when it’s not necessary. What’s the idea behind this Yemi Alade and Rick Ross collabo? — 11 others. (@Owakina) April 30, 2019

Yemi Alade has always made her mark on the international space. She has performed around the world and shared stages and songs with Mary J. Blige, Shina Peters, Wizkid, Becca, and others.

She recently sold out a show in Mayotte with thousands of fans in attendance. Mayotte is an archipelago between Madagascar and Mozambique.

The ‘bum bum’ crooner also thrilled fans in Zambia and Guinea, last week, during the Easter celebration.

Watch the new video here: