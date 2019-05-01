PHOTOS: Workers Mark May Day Across The Nation

Updated May 1, 2019

 

Today is the International Workers Day also known as Labour Day and Nigerian workers have joined the international community to commemorate the day with keynote speeches and a march at state capitals across the country.

The day is set aside by the international labour movement to highlight the conditions, struggles, victories, hopes and aspirations of workers.

In Nigeria and other parts of the world, it is usually a public holiday and another opportunity by labour unions to table their demands and listen to speeches by their leaders and top government officials.

This year, workers in Nigeria has a course to celebrate the signing of a new minimum wage of N30,000 by the Federal Government after a long drawn back and forth argument on the benchmark from N18,000.

Below are photos of the event across the nation:

Edo State:

Bayelsa State:

Bauchi State:

Enugu State:

Jigawa State:

Taraba State:

Imo State:

Ogun State:

Zamfara State:



