Two Killed In Rocket Strike From Gaza On Israeli City

Updated May 5, 2019
Smoke billows from an area targeted by Israeli air strikes in the Palestinian city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 5, 2019. Israel’s military carried out waves of retaliatory strikes in the Gaza Strip today after Palestinian rockets hit Israeli cities as a deadly escalation showed no signs of slowing, raising fears of war.
An Israeli strike killed two Palestinian militants in the central Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run health ministry and Islamic Jihad said, raising to seven the number of Palestinians killed in the enclave on Sunday.

A ministry spokesman told AFP Mohammed abu Armanah, 30, and Mahmoud abu Armanah, 27, were killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza, without giving further details.

Islamic Jihad confirmed the men were members of its armed wing.

Three people were killed in Israel on Sunday as Hamas and other groups fired barrages of rockets from the strip in a major escalation, prompting Israeli retaliatory strikes.

