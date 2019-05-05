Two Killed In Rocket Strike From Gaza On Israeli City

An Israeli strike killed two Palestinian militants in the central Gaza Strip, the Hamas-run health ministry and Islamic Jihad said, raising to seven the number of Palestinians killed in the enclave on Sunday.

A ministry spokesman told AFP Mohammed abu Armanah, 30, and Mahmoud abu Armanah, 27, were killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza, without giving further details.

Islamic Jihad confirmed the men were members of its armed wing.

Three people were killed in Israel on Sunday as Hamas and other groups fired barrages of rockets from the strip in a major escalation, prompting Israeli retaliatory strikes.

AFP