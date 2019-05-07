Adeleke Arraigned On Fresh Certificate Forgery Charges, Gets N2m Bail

Senator Ademola Adeleke who was arraigned on fresh certificate charges has been granted N2million bail with one surety in like sum, must be a resident of the Federal Capital Territory.

He was arraigned on Tuesday before a magistrate court in Abuja on a five-count charge bordering on alleged false statement and forgery.

He pleaded not guilty to all the five count charges proffered against him and his lawyer, Mr Adebiyi Adeyosoye accordingly moved an application for his bail.

Shortly after the court began its proceeding, the police prosecutor assistant commissioner of police Simon lough informed the court of the charges preferred against the lawmaker and the need for him to take a plea.

But counsel to Senator Adeleke, Mr Adeyosoye, told the court that it would impracticable for the court to proceed with the arraignment on the grounds that the defendant is already standing trial on the same charge in two different high courts.

He submitted that going ahead with the arraignment would amount to an abuse of court process.

Mr Adeyosoye further told the court that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja had on May 3, granted Adeleke permission to travel abroad for medical attention, ordering the police not to hinder him from embarking on his medical trip out of the country.

The lawyer also presented before the court another order of a High Court in Osun, which specifically ordered the police not to arrest or prevent him from travelling abroad for medical attention.

The two court orders were tendered and admitted in evidence as exhibit A and A1.

He thereafter urged the court to adjourn indefinitely pending the hearing and determination of the two main suits.

Responding, the prosecutor, Simon Lough, opposed the application for adjournment, on the grounds that the orders of the court admitted as evidence did not say that the defendant cannot be arraigned.

Mr Lough, in addition, informed the court that the police has already filed an appeal against the orders of Justice Ekwo of the Federal High Court.

He, therefore, urged the court to dismiss the application and order the defendant to take his plea.

Ruling on the application for adjournment, the magistrate held that going by the hierarchy of court, the magistrate court is bound by the orders of a high court.

He further held that the court cannot stop the defendant from enjoying his fundamental rights as ordered by the high courts.

However, Justice Zubaru declined to adjourn the matter indefinitely on the grounds that nowhere in the two orders of the two high courts that the police were ordered not to arraign the defendant.

He subsequently ordered that the charge be read to Adeleke for him to take his plea.

Although prosecuting counsel opposed the application for bail, which the lawmaker through his counsel made, on grounds that the defendant did not show evidence of his ill health, Justice Zubaru, in his ruling held that he was mindful to grant the bail application as bail is at the discretion of the court.

The court granted the lawmaker bail in the sum of two million naira and also ordered Senator Adeleke to produce a surety in like sum, who must be a resident of the court’s jurisdiction and thereafter adjourned the matter to June 24, 2019, for the commencement of trial.

Less than an hour after the sitting the lawmaker perfected his bail conditions prompting the police vehicle that brought him to court to leave.

While he left the court premises in the company of his jubilant supporters and well-wishers.