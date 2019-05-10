Why We Arrested Naira Marley, Zlatan – EFCC

The EFCC Lagos Zonal Office on Friday said it arrested two fast-rising Nigerian musicians, Afeez Fashola (aka Naira Marley) and Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael (aka Zlatan) in connection with an alleged case of internet fraud and money laundering.

According to a statement by the EFCC, the arrest was made after an intelligence report had linked the suspects to cyber-crime offences.

They were arrested along with Tiamiu Abdulrahman Kayode, Adewunmi Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa.

Their arrest followed an early morning raid on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9, Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos.

The anti-graft agency said that at the point of arrest, the Commission found and recovered a number of items, including laptops, from the suspects.

The EFCC further claimed that they have so far volunteered useful information about their involvement in the alleged criminal activities, even as investigations continue.