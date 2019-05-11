How To Check Your JAMB Results

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released a guideline on how candidates who wrote the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations (UTME) between April 11 and 17, 2019, across the 36 states of the Federation and Abuja, can access their results.

According to the board, “candidates are to use the phone numbers they registered with, to text RESULT to 55019.”

READ ALSO: JAMB Releases 2019 UTME Results, Withholds 34,120 Results

Candidates were advised against approaching any CBT Centre or cyber café to check results. “Those who were ABSENT, got their Registration CANCELLED or have their results WITHHELD will be told”.

The following are the responses to be expected by candidates:

1. If a candidate uses a phone number that was not used to register, a message will be sent to him thus: “This phone number was not used for registration.”

2. A candidate with a result will receive the message: “Dear Mr/Miss X, your result is as follows…(and the details will be provided)”.

3. If a result is withheld, a “Result Withheld” message will be sent to the candidate.

4. If a candidate belongs to the category being given the benefit of the doubt, the message to the person will be: “Result withheld pending the upload of clarifications/document required from you.”

5. If a candidate was absent, s/he would get “CANDIDATE ABSENT” as feedback

6. A candidate that was ABSENT WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER also CANCELLED will be so informed.

7. “Invalid Entrance into the Exam Hall” will be sent to a candidate who gained unauthorized access to the examination hall.