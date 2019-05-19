Vincent Kompany Fact File
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany announced on Sunday that he will end his 11-year spell at the Etihad Stadium to take over as player-manager of Belgian club Anderlecht.
Here is a fact file of the Belgium defender:
VINCENT KOMPANY (BEL)
Age: 33
Born: April 10, 1986
Birthplace: Uccle, Brussels, Belgium
Height: 6ft 3ins (1.90m)
Position: Centre-back
Playing career:
Anderlecht (2003-2006), 103 appearances, six goals
Hamburg (2006-2008) 51 appearances, four goals
Manchester City (2008-2019), 360 appearances, 20 goals
Anderlecht (2019-present)
READ ALSO: Man City’s ‘Beating Heart’ Kompany To Leave Club
Belgium (2004-present) 87 caps, four goals
Honours:
Belgian First Division title: 2004, 2006
Premier League title: 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019
FA Cup: 2011, 2019
League Cup: 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019
FA Community Shield: 2012, 2018
AFP