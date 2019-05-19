Vincent Kompany Fact File

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany announced on Sunday that he will end his 11-year spell at the Etihad Stadium to take over as player-manager of Belgian club Anderlecht.

Here is a fact file of the Belgium defender:

VINCENT KOMPANY (BEL)

Age: 33

Born: April 10, 1986

Birthplace: Uccle, Brussels, Belgium

Height: 6ft 3ins (1.90m)

Position: Centre-back

Playing career:

Anderlecht (2003-2006), 103 appearances, six goals

Hamburg (2006-2008) 51 appearances, four goals

Manchester City (2008-2019), 360 appearances, 20 goals

Anderlecht (2019-present)

Belgium (2004-present) 87 caps, four goals

Honours:

Belgian First Division title: 2004, 2006

Premier League title: 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019

FA Cup: 2011, 2019

League Cup: 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019

FA Community Shield: 2012, 2018

AFP