Borno Attack: UK Pledges Support For Nigeria In Tackling Security Challenges

Channels Television  
Updated July 30, 2019

The UK Government has pledged its support to tackle the security challenges in the country.

The British High Commission in a series of tweet on Tuesday condoled with the families of those that were killed at a funeral in Borno on Sunday.

The British government called on the Nigerian government to ensure that those responsible for the attack be brought to justice.

“Our prayers and condolences are with the victims’ families; importantly those responsible are brought to justice.

“The UK will continue to stand with #Nigeria in tackling its security challenges.

“We join the government and people of #Nigeria in unequivocally condemning the reported killing of 65 mourners at a funeral in #Borno on Sunday”.

