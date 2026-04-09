‘Unforgettable Heroes’, Tinubu Mourns Soldiers Killed In Borno Attack

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the loss of soldiers of the 29 Task Force Brigade, Operation HADIN KAI, who were killed in a coordinated terrorist attack on their camp in Benisheikh, Borno State.

The President also extended heartfelt condolences to the military and the families of the fallen soldiers, urging them to remain strong in the face of the loss.

The Defence Headquarters confirmed the attack and the casualties, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the military, insurgents attempted to breach the facility’s defensive perimeter but were repelled by troops.

It said the soldiers “responded with exceptional courage, professionalism, and superior firepower,” forcing the attackers to retreat.

However, the military confirmed that “a few” soldiers were killed during the encounter but did not disclose their identities.

READ ALSO: Gallant Soldiers Killed As Troops Repel Terrorists In Borno Attack

In a statement signed by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised the courage and heroism of the troops, noting that they fought valiantly to repel the terrorists and prevent Boko Haram from overrunning the communities they protect.

While mourning the fallen soldiers, the President urged the leadership of the Armed Forces and troops on the frontline not to be discouraged, but to draw strength from the nation’s appreciation of their sacrifices.

“From the reports I have received, our armed forces have been conducting sustained, intense land and air offensives against the insurgents, neutralising many of their fighters and commanders. The insurgents’ counterattack is a sign of desperation.

“I extend my condolences to the families of our gallant soldiers, led by Brigadier-General Oseni Omoh Braimah, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the defence of our country today in Borno State.

“The government will never forget their sacrifices. Their sacrifices will not be in vain. Because of the courage and dedication of our troops on the frontline, our resolve to defeat terrorism and all forms of violence across Nigeria is stronger than ever.

“I urge the Military High Command and our troops in all theatres of operation: Do not lose heart, do not be weary, do not be discouraged. Our officers and men should continue to serve with honour, courage, and patriotism. The government will always stand by the Armed Forces, provide more of the equipment needed, and ensure the welfare of all who risk their lives for our safety.

“I urge Nigerians and the media to continue to support our military in their relentless battle against insurgency and banditry. We should desist from celebrating or condoning attacks against our troops. These soldiers are our heroes; unforgettable and irreplaceable.

“My condolences also go to the government and people of Borno State. The Federal Government will continue to work with the state government to achieve total victory and lasting peace,” the President said.