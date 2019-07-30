‘People Of Nigeria Want Results,’ Presidency Lauds Confirmation Of Ministerial Nominees

The Presidency has commended the diligence of the Senate in confirming the ministerial nominees and ensuring a swift and efficient process.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu says, “The people of Nigeria want results, and with this list of ministers, we are confident they shall be delivered. Specific portfolios shall be assigned with the inauguration of the cabinet.

READ ALSO: ‘If MKO Was Allowed To Rule’, Religious Issues Would Have Reduced, Says Buhari

“This is a fine, capable and committed group of individuals. Working together, they shall help achieve what we all want and labour toward a secure, prosperous, corruption-free nation in which nobody is left behind, and talents can flourish.

“The executive approaches this 9th National Assembly with a renewed spirit of openness and enthusiasm. Where once we sometimes found impasse, we welcome collaboration; where once suspicion took hold, together, we shall demonstrate mutual trust.

“Scrutiny should never mean deadlock but proper governance. And with a new swathe of national legislators and ministers, we are confident the executive and the legislature can – in partnership – unleash the change Nigerians deserve”.