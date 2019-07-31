One Dead, Vehicles Burnt In Gombe Diesel Tanker Explosion

Updated July 31, 2019
Firefighters assisted by volunteers putting out the tanker fire on Wednesday in Gombe State.

 

One person was killed on Wednesday after a tanker fully loaded with diesel exploded in Gombe State.

The accident occurred around 10:30 am in Tunfure, along Gombe Bauchi express road after a vehicle crashed into the tanker, killing a motorcyclist in the process.

A survivor of the incident, Pamela Manza explained that some people tried to rescue the motorcyclist, but the effort was futile because of the severity of the fire.

A motorist, Usman Ibrahim said the accident was caused by a vehicle parked on the road illegally. According to Ibrahim, the vehicle has been parked at a particular spot for over three months.

Meanwhile, officials of fire service and other security agencies were seen at the scene of the incident battling the inferno, while also controlling human and vehicular traffic.

Gombe State has witnessed two similar incidences in May this year, where about 18 people died.



