Hobbs & Shaw’ Dethrones ‘Lion King’ To Top N.America Box Office

Channels Television  
Updated August 5, 2019
IMAX private screening for the movie “The Lion King” at AMC Loews Lincoln Square theatre on July 17, 2019 in New York City. PHOTO: Lars Niki/Getty Images for IMAX/AFP

 

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” dethroned “The Lion King” in North American theaters, taking in an estimated $60.8 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday.

The latest installment in the long-running Fast & Furious franchise, “Hobbs & Shaw” features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham facing off against “cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist” Idris Elba.

It ended the box office reign of “The Lion King,” a remake of the 1994 animated film that employs hyper-realistic computer-generated images with a voice cast including Donald Glover as Simba and Beyonce as Nala, together with Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and James Earl Jones.

“The Lion King” earned $38.2 million for second place, topping director Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” which has earned rave reviews and took in $20 million for third place.

“Once Upon a Time” — the ninth of the 10 movies Tarantino has said he will make before retiring — is set in Tinseltown in 1969 and features Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Al Pacino.

In fourth place was “Toy Story 4,” which managed $8.2 million.

The latest installment in the family-friendly Disney/Pixar animation franchise that began in 1995, the movie features the voices of Tom Hanks (Woody) and Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear).

“Spider-Man: Far from Home” — which continues where “Avengers: Endgame” left off and stars Tom Holland as the Marvel superhero — came in fifth with $7.8 million.

Rounding out the weekend’s top 10 were:

“Yesterday” ($2.4 million)

“The Farewell” ($2.4 million)

“Crawl” ($2.2 million)

“Aladdin” ($2 million)

“Annabelle Comes Home” ($875,000)



