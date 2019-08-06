NCC Slams Airtel, 9mobile With N136m Fine

Nigerian Communications Commissions (NCC) has sanctioned two major Telecommunications operators over infractions.

The affected network operators – Airtel and 9mobile were slammed with a total fine of N136million.

According to its 2019 first quarter enforcement report, the NCC said the network providers flouted several industry regulations including automatic renewal of data subscription, wrongful disconnection of an interconnect carrier and breaking the do-not-disturb directive.

READ ALSO: Manufacturing PMI Index Grows To 57.6 Points In July – CBN

The Commission said it found Airtel wanting in its Quality of Service regulation by disconnecting an interconnect carrier, Exchange Telecommunications Limited, without getting the necessary approval.

The telecoms regulator said it had thus imposed a total fine of N121m on Airtel.

The telecoms regulator last year had issued a directive to all network providers to desist from carrying out the automatic or unwarranted renewal of data package without their consent and forcefully subscribing consumers to value-added services.