2023 Elections: INEC Partners Telcos To Address Network Issues

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is working with the major network service providers, such as MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9Mobile, to address any challenge that may arise during the polls.

The INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, stated this on Friday at the INEC media briefing in Abuja.

Professor Yakubu asserted that the commission has also taken adequate measures to fortify and protect its systems and processes against malicious attacks.

He added that INEC has vast experience in election results transmission via the iREV while the BVAS requires online process only at the point of polling unit uploading.

“We have taken sufficient steps to fortify and protect our systems and processes. I must also say we are leaving certain things when it comes to cyber security to ourselves because the walls have ears but Nigerians should rest assured that we are aware that our resources may be susceptible to attacks but we have taken measures.

“We have tremendous experience in transmitting results real time in Nigeria. We successfully transmitted results for 105 constituencies nationwide. Please be rest assured that we are aware of the challenges and we have the capacity within the commission to be able to respond to the challenges.

“After all, the BVAS is not an electronic voting machine; it will not operate online on election day. It is completely offline. Where we need a little bit of internet connectivity is when we transmit results from the Polling Unit and we are on top of the game,” he assured.

On the issue of the omission of the Labour Party logo on House of Representatives ballot papers in Lagos, the INEC chairman said, “The commission has a record of obedience to court orders.

“So, we have already tasked our legal office to look at all the judgments we have been receiving and they have been coming virtually every day.

“The party you are talking about in one day alone served on INEC 70 processes on the nomination of candidates and in Lagos, on Federal Constituencies alone, we accepted the nomination of candidates for 13 out of 24 Federal Constituencies from that party by court order. So, we will look at the court order and respond accordingly.”