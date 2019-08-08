NHRC Visits Channels TV Over Precious Owolabi’s Death

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday paid a condolence visit to Channels Television’s office in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The visit comes three weeks after the 21-year-old journalist died from gunshot wound he sustained while covering the clash between the police and the Shiite protesters on July 22.

While demanding for a transparent and conclusive investigation, Mr Anthony Ojukwu promised to work with the station as Nigerians await police probe into Owolabi’s tragic death.

Although the young corp member’s funeral was held at the Wusasa cemetery in Zaria, prominent Nigerians including President Muhammadu Buhari have commiserated with the management of Channels Television and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

NYSC members and staff of the station were on ground to ensure that Owolabi was given a befitting ceremony.

Notably present at the funeral service is the Director-General of NYSC who was represented by a Director in the corps.