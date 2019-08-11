EU, UNICEF Renovate Seven Primary Healthcare Centres In Adamawa

UNICEF in collaboration with the European Union has completed the renovation of seven Primary Healthcare facilities in Adamawa State and handed them over to the state government.

The renovation is part of interventions by the EU to provide support for 140 health facilities in the state to improve maternal and newborn healthcare.

Of the 140 facilities, the seven newly furnished centres that were handed over on Saturday, include: The Major Aminu Primary Healthcare Centre and others in Nassarawo, Jambutu and Malamari in Yola North Local Government Area, while the three others were located in Jada Local Government Area.

In attendance were officials of the state Ministry of Health, the Primary Healthcare Development Agency, among other partners.

Speaking about the intervention, the UNICEF Health Specialist, Bauchi Field Office, Dr. Halima Abdu, said the agency has been collaborating over the years towards providing primary healthcare.

“We’ve been partnering with the European Union for a number of years in Adamawa State.

“Initially when we started, the indices in terms of maternal, newborn and child health left a lot to be desired and so the UNICEF was able to get support from the EU. We started with two states, Adamawa and Kebbi between 2014 and 2017 and after the good results from the support we had provided from the health outcomes, we got a second grant from European Union and so we included Bauchi State.

“It was a 54 million euro grant to strengthen maternal, newborn and child health outcomes,” she explained.