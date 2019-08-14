Buhari Assents To Bill Changing NPS To Nigeria Correctional Services

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the Nigeria Correctional Services Bill which repeals the Nigerian Prisons Service, changing the name to Nigeria Correctional Service.

Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, told journalists that the Nigeria Correctional Service is made up of two faculties: the Custodial and Non- Custodial Service.

According to him, the non-custodial is intended for reformation allowing for community services as punishment so not every offence would attract a prison sentence.

